Strong Insider Buying Reported in JKF Holdings

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), which makes up 1.81% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,674,093 worth of WFC, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WFC:
WFC — last trade: $26.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|William M. Daley
|Vice Chairman - Public Affairs
|11,100
|$40.99
|$454,989
|03/13/2020
|Charles H. Noski
|Director
|20,000
|$29.53
|$590,600
|03/13/2020
|Charles W. Scharf
|CEO & President
|173,000
|$28.69
|$4,963,370
And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #53 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,554,662 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:
KMI — last trade: $14.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/29/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$20.17
|$6,051,390
|10/31/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$20.01
|$6,003,630
|11/11/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.97
|$5,991,330
|11/20/2019
|Fayez Sarofim
|Director
|200,000
|$20.10
|$4,019,860
|11/26/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.74
|$5,920,590
|12/13/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|59,624
|$20.14
|$1,201,054
|02/28/2020
|Steven J. Kean
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$18.61
|$93,045
|02/26/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$20.72
|$6,215,940
|02/28/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$18.88
|$5,663,940
|03/05/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.51
|$5,853,810
|03/11/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|500,000
|$15.51
|$7,753,900
