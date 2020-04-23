Markets
Strong Insider Buying Reported in JKF Holdings

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), which makes up 1.81% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,674,093 worth of WFC, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WFC:

WFC — last trade: $26.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 William M. Daley Vice Chairman - Public Affairs 11,100 $40.99 $454,989
03/13/2020 Charles H. Noski Director 20,000 $29.53 $590,600
03/13/2020 Charles W. Scharf CEO & President 173,000 $28.69 $4,963,370

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #53 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,554,662 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:

KMI — last trade: $14.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/29/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $20.17 $6,051,390
10/31/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $20.01 $6,003,630
11/11/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.97 $5,991,330
11/20/2019 Fayez Sarofim Director 200,000 $20.10 $4,019,860
11/26/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.74 $5,920,590
12/13/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 59,624 $20.14 $1,201,054
02/28/2020 Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $18.61 $93,045
02/26/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $20.72 $6,215,940
02/28/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $18.88 $5,663,940
03/05/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.51 $5,853,810
03/11/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 500,000 $15.51 $7,753,900

