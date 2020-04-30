Strong Insider Buying Reported in DTD Holdings

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $369,711 worth of PB, making it the #296 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:

PB — last trade: $61.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2019 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 3,000 $69.24 $207,720 03/11/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 11,000 $50.93 $560,250 03/09/2020 Edward Z. Safady Vice Chairman 5,000 $50.00 $250,000 03/09/2020 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 10,000 $50.88 $508,850 03/10/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 39,000 $51.35 $2,002,730 03/10/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $51.24 $15,372 03/10/2020 James A. Bouligny Director 4,000 $50.01 $200,052 03/19/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 377 $48.00 $18,096 03/23/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $43.00 $12,900 03/23/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 5,000 $42.99 $214,950

And Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), the #333 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $241,699 worth of BRX, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRX is detailed in the table below:

BRX — last trade: $11.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $13.43 $134,300 03/17/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $12.26 $122,600 03/16/2020 Sheryl Maxwell Crosland Director 2,500 $12.53 $31,325

