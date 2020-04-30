Markets
PB

Strong Insider Buying Reported in DTD Holdings

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $369,711 worth of PB, making it the #296 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:

PB — last trade: $61.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/02/2019 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 3,000 $69.24 $207,720
03/11/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 11,000 $50.93 $560,250
03/09/2020 Edward Z. Safady Vice Chairman 5,000 $50.00 $250,000
03/09/2020 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 10,000 $50.88 $508,850
03/10/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 39,000 $51.35 $2,002,730
03/10/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $51.24 $15,372
03/10/2020 James A. Bouligny Director 4,000 $50.01 $200,052
03/19/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 377 $48.00 $18,096
03/23/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $43.00 $12,900
03/23/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 5,000 $42.99 $214,950

And Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), the #333 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $241,699 worth of BRX, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRX is detailed in the table below:

BRX — last trade: $11.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $13.43 $134,300
03/17/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $12.26 $122,600
03/16/2020 Sheryl Maxwell Crosland Director 2,500 $12.53 $31,325

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PB BRX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular