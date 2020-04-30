Strong Insider Buying Reported in DTD Holdings

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $369,711 worth of PB, making it the #296 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:
PB — last trade: $61.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2019
|Kevin J. Hanigan
|President & COO
|3,000
|$69.24
|$207,720
|03/11/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|11,000
|$50.93
|$560,250
|03/09/2020
|Edward Z. Safady
|Vice Chairman
|5,000
|$50.00
|$250,000
|03/09/2020
|Kevin J. Hanigan
|President & COO
|10,000
|$50.88
|$508,850
|03/10/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|39,000
|$51.35
|$2,002,730
|03/10/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$51.24
|$15,372
|03/10/2020
|James A. Bouligny
|Director
|4,000
|$50.01
|$200,052
|03/19/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|377
|$48.00
|$18,096
|03/23/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$43.00
|$12,900
|03/23/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|5,000
|$42.99
|$214,950
And Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), the #333 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $241,699 worth of BRX, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRX is detailed in the table below:
BRX — last trade: $11.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|James M. Taylor Jr.
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$13.43
|$134,300
|03/17/2020
|James M. Taylor Jr.
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$12.26
|$122,600
|03/16/2020
|Sheryl Maxwell Crosland
|Director
|2,500
|$12.53
|$31,325
