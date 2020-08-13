Strong Insider Buying Reported in DHS Holdings

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), which makes up 0.42% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,143,776 worth of VLO, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLO:
VLO — last trade: $55.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Philip J. Pfeiffer
|Director
|1,310
|$43.82
|$57,402
|03/12/2020
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|45,000
|$47.31
|$2,128,752
And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #90 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,240,805 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:
WPC — last trade: $73.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Robert J. Flanagan
|Director
|1,000
|$82.29
|$82,290
|03/17/2020
|Peter Farrell
|Director
|1,525
|$64.53
|$98,413
|03/19/2020
|John J. Park
|President
|10,000
|$43.56
|$435,611
|03/19/2020
|Jason E. Fox
|CEO
|10,000
|$46.03
|$460,326
|03/18/2020
|Mark A. Alexander
|Director
|4,000
|$60.78
|$243,124
|03/18/2020
|Arjun Mahalingam
|Chief Accounting Officer
|285
|$53.50
|$15,248
|03/19/2020
|Gino M. Sabatini
|Managing Director
|10,000
|$42.18
|$421,800
|05/19/2020
|Mark A. Alexander
|Director
|4,000
|$58.77
|$235,100
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.