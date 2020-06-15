Strong Insider Buying Reported in DHS Holdings

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.86% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,076,326 worth of PSX, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:

PSX — last trade: $77.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $75.63 $378,156 05/05/2020 Gary Kramer Adams Director 1,250 $76.40 $95,499

And Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), the #108 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $930,839 worth of LSI, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LSI is detailed in the table below:

LSI — last trade: $96.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 7,420 $100.03 $742,223 03/16/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $87.55 $87,550 03/18/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 3,260 $79.08 $257,801 03/19/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $79.55 $79,550 03/16/2020 Joseph Saffire CEO 500 $87.74 $43,870 03/16/2020 Arthur L. Havener Jr. Director 321 $90.09 $28,919

