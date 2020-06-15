Strong Insider Buying Reported in DHS Holdings

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.86% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,076,326 worth of PSX, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:
PSX — last trade: $77.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$75.63
|$378,156
|05/05/2020
|Gary Kramer Adams
|Director
|1,250
|$76.40
|$95,499
And Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), the #108 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $930,839 worth of LSI, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LSI is detailed in the table below:
LSI — last trade: $96.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Edward J. Pettinella
|Director
|7,420
|$100.03
|$742,223
|03/16/2020
|Mark G. Barberio
|Director
|1,000
|$87.55
|$87,550
|03/18/2020
|Edward J. Pettinella
|Director
|3,260
|$79.08
|$257,801
|03/19/2020
|Mark G. Barberio
|Director
|1,000
|$79.55
|$79,550
|03/16/2020
|Joseph Saffire
|CEO
|500
|$87.74
|$43,870
|03/16/2020
|Arthur L. Havener Jr.
|Director
|321
|$90.09
|$28,919
