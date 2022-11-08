Strong Insider Buying Reported in BUZZ Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 25.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.06% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $619,540 worth of FDX, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $159.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/30/2022
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|607
|$228.12
|$138,467
|07/06/2022
|Vincenzo J. Vena
|Director
|900
|$230.04
|$207,040
|09/26/2022
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|1,500
|$143.41
|$215,120
