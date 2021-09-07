Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 29.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Tcg BDC Inc (Symbol: CGBD), which makes up 2.62% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,335,873 worth of CGBD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CGBD:
CGBD — last trade: $13.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2021
|Leslie E. Bradford
|Director
|1,000
|$13.13
|$13,130
|03/08/2021
|Linda Pace
|CEO & President
|8,502
|$12.85
|$109,229
|05/12/2021
|Mark David Jenkins
|Director
|11,500
|$13.12
|$150,880
|08/11/2021
|Aren C. Leekong
|Director
|3,570
|$13.98
|$49,892
|08/06/2021
|Thomas M. Hennigan
|CFO
|14,450
|$13.89
|$200,710
And Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC), the #18 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,382,597 worth of CSWC, which represents approximately 2.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CSWC is detailed in the table below:
CSWC — last trade: $27.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/19/2021
|Christine Battist
|Director
|1,000
|$21.45
|$21,450
|08/31/2021
|Thomas Duane Morgan
|Director
|381
|$26.39
|$10,055
