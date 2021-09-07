Markets
Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 29.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tcg BDC Inc (Symbol: CGBD), which makes up 2.62% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,335,873 worth of CGBD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CGBD:

CGBD — last trade: $13.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2021 Leslie E. Bradford Director 1,000 $13.13 $13,130
03/08/2021 Linda Pace CEO & President 8,502 $12.85 $109,229
05/12/2021 Mark David Jenkins Director 11,500 $13.12 $150,880
08/11/2021 Aren C. Leekong Director 3,570 $13.98 $49,892
08/06/2021 Thomas M. Hennigan CFO 14,450 $13.89 $200,710

And Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC), the #18 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,382,597 worth of CSWC, which represents approximately 2.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CSWC is detailed in the table below:

CSWC — last trade: $27.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/19/2021 Christine Battist Director 1,000 $21.45 $21,450
08/31/2021 Thomas Duane Morgan Director 381 $26.39 $10,055

