Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 8.11% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,483,200 worth of FSK, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $6.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2019 Richard I. Goldstein Director 5,000 $5.75 $28,775 08/14/2019 Daniel Pietrzak Chief Investment Officer 10,000 $5.65 $56,500 09/09/2019 Michael J. Hagan Director 42,100 $5.95 $250,491 11/12/2019 Richard I. Goldstein Director 5,000 $5.96 $29,800 11/20/2019 Osagie O. Imasogie Director 16,575 $6.04 $100,113 11/20/2019 Brian Gerson Co-President 10,000 $6.01 $60,100 11/22/2019 Barbara Adams Director 4,000 $6.09 $24,349 11/19/2019 Brian R. Ford Director 7,000 $5.99 $41,930 11/18/2019 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President & CIO 10,000 $5.92 $59,233

And Apollo Investment Corporation (Symbol: AINV), the #7 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,825,927 worth of AINV, which represents approximately 4.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AINV is detailed in the table below:

AINV — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/08/2019 Howard Widra Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $16.47 $247,050 11/08/2019 Elliot Stein Jr. Director 6,684 $16.46 $110,019

