Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

TCP Capital Corp. (Symbol: TCPC), which makes up 3.56% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,166,368 worth of TCPC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCPC:
TCPC — last trade: $14.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/05/2019
|Howard Levkowitz
|CEO
|10,000
|$13.29
|$132,931
|09/04/2019
|Michael E. Leitner
|Authorized Person
|15,000
|$13.31
|$199,650
And Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (Symbol: OCSL), the #15 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,533,406 worth of OCSL, which represents approximately 2.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OCSL is detailed in the table below:
OCSL — last trade: $5.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Deborah Ann Gero
|Director
|2,000
|$5.13
|$10,259
|08/28/2019
|Deborah Ann Gero
|Director
|2,000
|$5.10
|$10,195
|11/22/2019
|Deborah Ann Gero
|Director
|5,000
|$5.24
|$26,194
|12/03/2019
|Armen Panossian
|Chief Executive Officer
|17,500
|$5.25
|$91,954
|12/12/2019
|Mathew Pendo
|President and COO
|5,990
|$5.25
|$31,448
|12/12/2019
|Deborah Ann Gero
|Director
|2,000
|$5.25
|$10,507
