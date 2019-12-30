Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

TCP Capital Corp. (Symbol: TCPC), which makes up 3.56% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,166,368 worth of TCPC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCPC:

TCPC — last trade: $14.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/05/2019 Howard Levkowitz CEO 10,000 $13.29 $132,931 09/04/2019 Michael E. Leitner Authorized Person 15,000 $13.31 $199,650

And Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (Symbol: OCSL), the #15 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,533,406 worth of OCSL, which represents approximately 2.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OCSL is detailed in the table below:

OCSL — last trade: $5.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2019 Deborah Ann Gero Director 2,000 $5.13 $10,259 08/28/2019 Deborah Ann Gero Director 2,000 $5.10 $10,195 11/22/2019 Deborah Ann Gero Director 5,000 $5.24 $26,194 12/03/2019 Armen Panossian Chief Executive Officer 17,500 $5.25 $91,954 12/12/2019 Mathew Pendo President and COO 5,990 $5.25 $31,448 12/12/2019 Deborah Ann Gero Director 2,000 $5.25 $10,507

