Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 43.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 10.75% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,034,531 worth of FSK, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:
FSK — last trade: $20.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2023
|Daniel Pietrzak
|Co-President and CIO
|5,000
|$19.66
|$98,300
|03/07/2023
|Brian Gerson
|Co-President
|3,000
|$19.69
|$59,070
|03/09/2023
|Elizabeth Sandler
|Director
|2,500
|$19.64
|$49,100
|03/10/2023
|Richard I. Goldstein
|Director
|1,085
|$18.65
|$20,235
|03/15/2023
|Jerel A. Hopkins
|Director
|556
|$17.45
|$9,699
|06/02/2023
|Elizabeth Sandler
|Director
|1,200
|$19.63
|$23,556
And Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End (Symbol: OCSL), the #4 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,575,853 worth of OCSL, which represents approximately 6.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OCSL is detailed in the table below:
OCSL — last trade: $20.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/09/2023
|Mathew Pendo
|President
|680
|$19.72
|$13,407
|03/17/2023
|Phyllis R. Caldwell
|Director
|1,500
|$18.03
|$27,047
|03/17/2023
|Christopher McKown
|See Remarks
|1,000
|$17.79
|$17,788
|03/23/2023
|Matthew Stewart
|Chief Operating Officer
|500
|$18.00
|$9,000
|03/09/2023
|Ashley Pak
|Chief Compliance Officer
|1,000
|$19.41
|$19,405
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
MOBL market cap history
Funds Holding CDMO
ENDV Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.