FSK

Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

August 09, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 43.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 10.75% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,034,531 worth of FSK, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $20.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2023 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 5,000 $19.66 $98,300
03/07/2023 Brian Gerson Co-President 3,000 $19.69 $59,070
03/09/2023 Elizabeth Sandler Director 2,500 $19.64 $49,100
03/10/2023 Richard I. Goldstein Director 1,085 $18.65 $20,235
03/15/2023 Jerel A. Hopkins Director 556 $17.45 $9,699
06/02/2023 Elizabeth Sandler Director 1,200 $19.63 $23,556

And Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End (Symbol: OCSL), the #4 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,575,853 worth of OCSL, which represents approximately 6.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OCSL is detailed in the table below:

OCSL — last trade: $20.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/09/2023 Mathew Pendo President 680 $19.72 $13,407
03/17/2023 Phyllis R. Caldwell Director 1,500 $18.03 $27,047
03/17/2023 Christopher McKown See Remarks 1,000 $17.79 $17,788
03/23/2023 Matthew Stewart Chief Operating Officer 500 $18.00 $9,000
03/09/2023 Ashley Pak Chief Compliance Officer 1,000 $19.41 $19,405

