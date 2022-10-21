Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 61.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 4.61% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,217,054 worth of PSEC, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:
PSEC — last trade: $6.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/07/2022
|Kristin Lea Van Dask
|CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO
|2,650
|$7.35
|$19,478
|09/07/2022
|Eugene S. Stark
|Director
|2,000
|$7.35
|$14,700
|09/26/2022
|Eugene S. Stark
|Director
|2,000
|$6.55
|$13,100
And Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (Symbol: CGBD), the #18 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,893,818 worth of CGBD, which represents approximately 1.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CGBD is detailed in the table below:
CGBD — last trade: $12.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|Michael Hadley
|VP and Head of Underwriting
|400
|$14.03
|$5,612
|05/16/2022
|Jonathan Pearl
|VP & Head of Sponsor Coverage
|1,750
|$14.29
|$25,008
|05/23/2022
|Michael Hadley
|VP and Head of Underwriting
|750
|$14.05
|$10,538
|06/02/2022
|Mark David Jenkins
|Director
|9,500
|$14.27
|$135,565
|08/17/2022
|Thomas M. Hennigan
|CFO
|2,975
|$14.30
|$42,540
