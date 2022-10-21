Markets
Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 61.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 4.61% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,217,054 worth of PSEC, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $6.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/07/2022 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 2,650 $7.35 $19,478
09/07/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $7.35 $14,700
09/26/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $6.55 $13,100

And Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (Symbol: CGBD), the #18 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,893,818 worth of CGBD, which represents approximately 1.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CGBD is detailed in the table below:

CGBD — last trade: $12.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2022 Michael Hadley VP and Head of Underwriting 400 $14.03 $5,612
05/16/2022 Jonathan Pearl VP & Head of Sponsor Coverage 1,750 $14.29 $25,008
05/23/2022 Michael Hadley VP and Head of Underwriting 750 $14.05 $10,538
06/02/2022 Mark David Jenkins Director 9,500 $14.27 $135,565
08/17/2022 Thomas M. Hennigan CFO 2,975 $14.30 $42,540

