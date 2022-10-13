Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 62.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC), which makes up 10.45% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $48,018,865 worth of ORCC, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORCC:

ORCC — last trade: $10.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2022 Matthew Swatt Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller 190 $12.81 $2,434
05/24/2022 Melissa Weiler Director 8,000 $12.63 $101,050
05/23/2022 Victor Woolridge Director 11,655 $12.86 $149,893
09/09/2022 Alexis Maged Vice President 33,435 $13.01 $434,864

