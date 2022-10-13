Strong Insider Buying Reported in BIZD Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 62.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC), which makes up 10.45% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $48,018,865 worth of ORCC, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORCC:
ORCC — last trade: $10.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2022
|Matthew Swatt
|Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller
|190
|$12.81
|$2,434
|05/24/2022
|Melissa Weiler
|Director
|8,000
|$12.63
|$101,050
|05/23/2022
|Victor Woolridge
|Director
|11,655
|$12.86
|$149,893
|09/09/2022
|Alexis Maged
|Vice President
|33,435
|$13.01
|$434,864
