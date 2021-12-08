Markets
Strong Insider Buying Reported in ARKK Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) shows an impressive 56.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB), which makes up 43.38% of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,653,717,796 worth of PRLB, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRLB:

PRLB — last trade: $51.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/01/2021 Arthur R. Baker III Chief Technology Officer 10,000 $49.21 $492,100
12/03/2021 Robert Bodor President and CEO 3,138 $47.87 $150,219

