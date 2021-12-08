Strong Insider Buying Reported in ARKK Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) shows an impressive 56.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB), which makes up 43.38% of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,653,717,796 worth of PRLB, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRLB:
PRLB — last trade: $51.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/01/2021
|Arthur R. Baker III
|Chief Technology Officer
|10,000
|$49.21
|$492,100
|12/03/2021
|Robert Bodor
|President and CEO
|3,138
|$47.87
|$150,219
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.