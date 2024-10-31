News & Insights

Markets
MTDR

Strong Insider Buying Reported in FILL Holdings

October 31, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) shows an impressive 924.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 11.49% of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,648,583 worth of MTDR, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:

MTDR — last trade: $51.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/14/2024 Bryan A. Erman EVP, GC and Head of M&A 1,750 $55.90 $97,825
08/02/2024 Robert T. Macalik EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $54.50 $27,250
08/02/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $55.96 $111,920
08/16/2024 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $56.40 $56,400
09/06/2024 Robert T. Macalik EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $50.25 $25,125
09/06/2024 Bryan A. Erman EVP, GC and Head of M&A 1,000 $50.35 $50,350
09/06/2024 Brian J. Willey EVP and CFO 1,500 $50.50 $75,750
09/06/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $51.47 $128,675
09/10/2024 Shelley F. Appel Director 500 $49.83 $24,916
09/09/2024 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $50.30 $50,300
09/09/2024 Van H. Singleton II President-Land, A&D, Planning 1,000 $50.09 $50,090
09/09/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $49.97 $124,925
09/10/2024 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 500 $49.47 $24,735
09/13/2024 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $50.58 $25,290
10/29/2024 Monika U. Ehrman Director 305 $50.92 $15,531

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LF
 Funds Holding CPSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.