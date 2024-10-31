Strong Insider Buying Reported in FILL Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) shows an impressive 924.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 11.49% of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,648,583 worth of MTDR, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:
MTDR — last trade: $51.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2024
|Bryan A. Erman
|EVP, GC and Head of M&A
|1,750
|$55.90
|$97,825
|08/02/2024
|Robert T. Macalik
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|500
|$54.50
|$27,250
|08/02/2024
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,000
|$55.96
|$111,920
|08/16/2024
|Christopher P. Calvert
|EVP and COO
|1,000
|$56.40
|$56,400
|09/06/2024
|Robert T. Macalik
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|500
|$50.25
|$25,125
|09/06/2024
|Bryan A. Erman
|EVP, GC and Head of M&A
|1,000
|$50.35
|$50,350
|09/06/2024
|Brian J. Willey
|EVP and CFO
|1,500
|$50.50
|$75,750
|09/06/2024
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,500
|$51.47
|$128,675
|09/10/2024
|Shelley F. Appel
|Director
|500
|$49.83
|$24,916
|09/09/2024
|Christopher P. Calvert
|EVP and COO
|1,000
|$50.30
|$50,300
|09/09/2024
|Van H. Singleton II
|President-Land, A&D, Planning
|1,000
|$50.09
|$50,090
|09/09/2024
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,500
|$49.97
|$124,925
|09/10/2024
|William Thomas Elsener
|EVP, Reservoir Engineering
|500
|$49.47
|$24,735
|09/13/2024
|Robert Gaines Baty
|Director
|500
|$50.58
|$25,290
|10/29/2024
|Monika U. Ehrman
|Director
|305
|$50.92
|$15,531
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LF
Funds Holding CPSA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.