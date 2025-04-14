Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 26.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), which makes up 8.36% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,706,301 worth of WYNN, making it the #166 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WYNN:
WYNN — last trade: $73.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/18/2025
|Philip G. Satre
|Director
|22,200
|$92.18
|$2,046,396
|02/19/2025
|Paul Albert Liu
|Director
|1,600
|$92.44
|$147,904
|03/24/2025
|Tilman J. Fertitta
|16,500
|$83.73
|$1,381,502
|04/07/2025
|Tilman J. Fertitta
|400,000
|$69.68
|$27,872,500
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), the #221 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-34,093,066 worth of EL, which represents approximately -7.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EL is detailed in the table below:
EL — last trade: $55.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2024
|Akhil Shrivastava
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$65.00
|$65,000
|11/14/2024
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|157,000
|$63.98
|$10,045,534
|11/18/2024
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|153,000
|$64.46
|$9,862,777
|11/19/2024
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|77,800
|$64.48
|$5,016,181
|02/06/2025
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|87,000
|$65.80
|$5,724,373
|02/05/2025
|Akhil Shrivastava
|EVP & CFO
|700
|$65.79
|$46,053
|02/07/2025
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|45,500
|$65.00
|$2,957,333
