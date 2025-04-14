Markets
Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

April 14, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 26.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), which makes up 8.36% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,706,301 worth of WYNN, making it the #166 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WYNN:

WYNN — last trade: $73.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/18/2025 Philip G. Satre Director 22,200 $92.18 $2,046,396
02/19/2025 Paul Albert Liu Director 1,600 $92.44 $147,904
03/24/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 16,500 $83.73 $1,381,502
04/07/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 400,000 $69.68 $27,872,500

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), the #221 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-34,093,066 worth of EL, which represents approximately -7.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EL is detailed in the table below:

EL — last trade: $55.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/14/2024 Akhil Shrivastava EVP & CFO 1,000 $65.00 $65,000
11/14/2024 Paul J. Fribourg Director 157,000 $63.98 $10,045,534
11/18/2024 Paul J. Fribourg Director 153,000 $64.46 $9,862,777
11/19/2024 Paul J. Fribourg Director 77,800 $64.48 $5,016,181
02/06/2025 Paul J. Fribourg Director 87,000 $65.80 $5,724,373
02/05/2025 Akhil Shrivastava EVP & CFO 700 $65.79 $46,053
02/07/2025 Paul J. Fribourg Director 45,500 $65.00 $2,957,333

