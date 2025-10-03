Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VCR

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) shows an impressive 21.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,836,094 worth of MODG, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MODG:

MODG — last trade: $9.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/14/2025 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 20,000 $6.40 $128,038
05/14/2025 Russell L. Fleischer Director 30,000 $6.41 $192,361
05/19/2025 Glenn F. Hickey EVP & Pres., Callaway Golf 10,000 $6.86 $68,600
06/05/2025 Adebayo O. Ogunlesi Director 383,701 $6.47 $2,481,049
06/10/2025 Adebayo O. Ogunlesi Director 461,583 $6.62 $3,055,995

And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), the #205 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,774,401 worth of WEN, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WEN is detailed in the table below:

WEN — last trade: $9.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2025 John Min Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary 1,000 $11.98 $11,980
05/21/2025 Matthew Coley O'brien Chief People Officer 1,750 $11.60 $20,300
05/23/2025 Kenneth M. Cook Chief Financial Officer 1,500 $11.35 $17,025
06/03/2025 Lindsay J. Radkoski CMO, U.S. 5,050 $11.68 $58,984

