Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VCR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) shows an impressive 21.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,836,094 worth of MODG, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MODG:
MODG — last trade: $9.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/14/2025
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|20,000
|$6.40
|$128,038
|05/14/2025
|Russell L. Fleischer
|Director
|30,000
|$6.41
|$192,361
|05/19/2025
|Glenn F. Hickey
|EVP & Pres., Callaway Golf
|10,000
|$6.86
|$68,600
|06/05/2025
|Adebayo O. Ogunlesi
|Director
|383,701
|$6.47
|$2,481,049
|06/10/2025
|Adebayo O. Ogunlesi
|Director
|461,583
|$6.62
|$3,055,995
And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), the #205 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,774,401 worth of WEN, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WEN is detailed in the table below:
WEN — last trade: $9.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|John Min
|Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary
|1,000
|$11.98
|$11,980
|05/21/2025
|Matthew Coley O'brien
|Chief People Officer
|1,750
|$11.60
|$20,300
|05/23/2025
|Kenneth M. Cook
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,500
|$11.35
|$17,025
|06/03/2025
|Lindsay J. Radkoski
|CMO, U.S.
|5,050
|$11.68
|$58,984
