Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of TMED

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) shows an impressive 24.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), which makes up 0.43% of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $53,988 worth of ICUI, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI:
ICUI — last trade: $127.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2025
|Vivek Jain
|Chairman and CEO
|21,929
|$112.84
|$2,474,375
|08/27/2025
|David C. Greenberg
|Director
|1,200
|$126.42
|$151,698
