Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of TMED

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) shows an impressive 24.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), which makes up 0.43% of the T Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $53,988 worth of ICUI, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI:

ICUI — last trade: $127.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2025 Vivek Jain Chairman and CEO 21,929 $112.84 $2,474,375 08/27/2025 David C. Greenberg Director 1,200 $126.42 $151,698

