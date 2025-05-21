Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of JETS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) shows an impressive 23.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 11.71% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $96,260,206 worth of DAL, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:

DAL — last trade: $49.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/10/2025 Greg Creed Director 5,000 $41.84 $209,200 04/11/2025 David S. Taylor Director 10,000 $39.20 $391,974

