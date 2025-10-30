Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DVDN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 20.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 5.88% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $201,655 worth of ABR, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $11.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2025 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 210,000 $9.25 $1,942,000 05/22/2025 Gianni Ottaviano EVP, Struc Fin Prod 4,527 $8.94 $40,476 05/22/2025 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $8.47 $84,750 05/22/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 4,500 $8.74 $39,319 06/03/2025 William C. Green Director 13,821 $9.45 $130,608

