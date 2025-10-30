Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DVDN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 20.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 5.88% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $201,655 worth of ABR, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $11.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2025
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|210,000
|$9.25
|$1,942,000
|05/22/2025
|Gianni Ottaviano
|EVP, Struc Fin Prod
|4,527
|$8.94
|$40,476
|05/22/2025
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$8.47
|$84,750
|05/22/2025
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|4,500
|$8.74
|$39,319
|06/03/2025
|William C. Green
|Director
|13,821
|$9.45
|$130,608
