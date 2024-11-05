Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 106.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.52% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,773,397 worth of VFC, making it the #379 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $21.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/13/2024 Richard Carucci Director 25,000 $13.78 $344,495
06/10/2024 Bracken Darrell President & Chief Exec Officer 75,200 $13.26 $997,408
08/22/2024 Richard Carucci Director 15,000 $16.70 $250,500

And First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), the #393 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,239,342 worth of FFIN, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN is detailed in the table below:

FFIN — last trade: $36.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2024 Murray Hamilton Edwards Director 750 $30.96 $23,220
05/15/2024 Michelle S. Hickox EVP/CFO 1,000 $31.25 $31,250
05/23/2024 Michelle S. Hickox EVP/CFO 1,000 $29.70 $29,700
06/06/2024 Sally Pope Davis Director 1,800 $28.75 $51,750
06/06/2024 Michael B. Denny Director 3,500 $28.89 $101,115
06/14/2024 Johnny Trotter Director 1,000 $27.79 $27,790

