Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 106.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.52% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,773,397 worth of VFC, making it the #379 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $21.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2024
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|25,000
|$13.78
|$344,495
|06/10/2024
|Bracken Darrell
|President & Chief Exec Officer
|75,200
|$13.26
|$997,408
|08/22/2024
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|15,000
|$16.70
|$250,500
And First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), the #393 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,239,342 worth of FFIN, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN is detailed in the table below:
FFIN — last trade: $36.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2024
|Murray Hamilton Edwards
|Director
|750
|$30.96
|$23,220
|05/15/2024
|Michelle S. Hickox
|EVP/CFO
|1,000
|$31.25
|$31,250
|05/23/2024
|Michelle S. Hickox
|EVP/CFO
|1,000
|$29.70
|$29,700
|06/06/2024
|Sally Pope Davis
|Director
|1,800
|$28.75
|$51,750
|06/06/2024
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|3,500
|$28.89
|$101,115
|06/14/2024
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|1,000
|$27.79
|$27,790
