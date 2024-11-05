Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) shows an impressive 239.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), which makes up 1.87% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $566,228,058 worth of SIGI, making it the #333 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI:

SIGI — last trade: $92.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/22/2024 John J. Marchioni President and CEO 2,400 $83.56 $200,532 07/23/2024 Terrence W. Cavanaugh Director 2,000 $85.85 $171,700

