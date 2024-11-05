Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) shows an impressive 239.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), which makes up 1.87% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $566,228,058 worth of SIGI, making it the #333 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI:
SIGI — last trade: $92.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/22/2024
|John J. Marchioni
|President and CEO
|2,400
|$83.56
|$200,532
|07/23/2024
|Terrence W. Cavanaugh
|Director
|2,000
|$85.85
|$171,700
