News & Insights

Markets
SIGI

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DGRO

November 05, 2024 — 09:53 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) shows an impressive 239.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), which makes up 1.87% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $566,228,058 worth of SIGI, making it the #333 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI:

SIGI — last trade: $92.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/22/2024 John J. Marchioni President and CEO 2,400 $83.56 $200,532
07/23/2024 Terrence W. Cavanaugh Director 2,000 $85.85 $171,700

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 ETFs Holding PHG
 MGA Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.