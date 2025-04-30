Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 51.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 15.96% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,304,775 worth of IFF, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:

IFF — last trade: $77.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2025 Kevin O'byrne Director 6,500 $80.44 $522,833 03/04/2025 J. Erik Fyrwald CEO 25,000 $80.24 $2,005,878

And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), the #176 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $52,755,067 worth of CE, which represents approximately 13.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CE is detailed in the table below:

CE — last trade: $44.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 2,353 $54.45 $128,110 03/07/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $54.67 $54,670 03/07/2025 Deborah J. Kissire Director 1,000 $54.28 $54,280 03/12/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $53.29 $53,290 03/07/2025 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 7,450 $54.65 $407,119

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Broker Darlings

 ASB Insider Buying

 KED shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.