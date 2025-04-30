Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 51.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 15.96% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,304,775 worth of IFF, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:
IFF — last trade: $77.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2025
|Kevin O'byrne
|Director
|6,500
|$80.44
|$522,833
|03/04/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|CEO
|25,000
|$80.24
|$2,005,878
And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), the #176 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $52,755,067 worth of CE, which represents approximately 13.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CE is detailed in the table below:
CE — last trade: $44.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2025
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|2,353
|$54.45
|$128,110
|03/07/2025
|Ganesh Moorthy
|Director
|1,000
|$54.67
|$54,670
|03/07/2025
|Deborah J. Kissire
|Director
|1,000
|$54.28
|$54,280
|03/12/2025
|Ganesh Moorthy
|Director
|1,000
|$53.29
|$53,290
|03/07/2025
|Scott Mcdougald Sutton
|Director
|7,450
|$54.65
|$407,119
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Broker Darlings
ASB Insider Buying
KED shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.