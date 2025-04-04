Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 25.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up -6.58% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $-1,019,477 worth of MRVL, making it the #206 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:
MRVL — last trade: $55.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/14/2024
|Matthew J. Murphy
|Chairman of the Board and CEO
|13,000
|$77.63
|$1,009,190
|03/07/2025
|Brad W. Buss
|Director
|3,000
|$69.00
|$207,000
And Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), the #259 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-1,365,538 worth of CRL, which represents approximately -8.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRL is detailed in the table below:
CRL — last trade: $140.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/20/2025
|Birgit Girshick
|Corporate Executive VP & COO
|1,514
|$164.63
|$249,250
|02/20/2025
|James C. Foster
|Chairman, President and CEO
|6,075
|$165.01
|$1,002,436
