Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

April 04, 2025 — 09:37 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 25.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up -6.58% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $-1,019,477 worth of MRVL, making it the #206 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:

MRVL — last trade: $55.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/14/2024 Matthew J. Murphy Chairman of the Board and CEO 13,000 $77.63 $1,009,190
03/07/2025 Brad W. Buss Director 3,000 $69.00 $207,000

And Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), the #259 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-1,365,538 worth of CRL, which represents approximately -8.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRL is detailed in the table below:

CRL — last trade: $140.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/20/2025 Birgit Girshick Corporate Executive VP & COO 1,514 $164.63 $249,250
02/20/2025 James C. Foster Chairman, President and CEO 6,075 $165.01 $1,002,436

