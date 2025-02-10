Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 201.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 113.26% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $299,248,529 worth of XRAY, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:
XRAY — last trade: $18.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2024
|Simon D. Campion
|President, CEO & Member of BOD
|11,306
|$17.72
|$200,341
|11/18/2024
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|6,000
|$18.35
|$110,129
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding AMAP
Institutional Holders of Sherwin-Williams
Institutional Holders of MOSY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.