Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 201.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 113.26% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $299,248,529 worth of XRAY, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:

XRAY — last trade: $18.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2024 Simon D. Campion President, CEO & Member of BOD 11,306 $17.72 $200,341 11/18/2024 Gregory T. Lucier Director 6,000 $18.35 $110,129

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding AMAP

 Institutional Holders of Sherwin-Williams

 Institutional Holders of MOSY



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.