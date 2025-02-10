News & Insights

XRAY

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

February 10, 2025 — 09:41 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 201.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 113.26% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $299,248,529 worth of XRAY, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:

XRAY — last trade: $18.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2024 Simon D. Campion President, CEO & Member of BOD 11,306 $17.72 $200,341
11/18/2024 Gregory T. Lucier Director 6,000 $18.35 $110,129

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
