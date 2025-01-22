Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 84.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 36.22% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $121,495,850 worth of MKL, making it the #133 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:
MKL — last trade: $1788.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2024
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|30
|$1525.00
|$45,750
|11/01/2024
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|100
|$1549.72
|$154,972
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), the #355 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-134,323,315 worth of EL, which represents approximately -40.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EL is detailed in the table below:
EL — last trade: $78.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2024
|Akhil Shrivastava
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$65.00
|$65,000
|11/14/2024
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|157,000
|$63.98
|$10,045,534
|11/18/2024
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|153,000
|$64.46
|$9,862,777
|11/19/2024
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|77,800
|$64.48
|$5,016,181
