Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

January 22, 2025 — 09:54 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 84.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 36.22% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $121,495,850 worth of MKL, making it the #133 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1788.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2024 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 30 $1525.00 $45,750
11/01/2024 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1549.72 $154,972

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), the #355 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-134,323,315 worth of EL, which represents approximately -40.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EL is detailed in the table below:

EL — last trade: $78.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/14/2024 Akhil Shrivastava EVP & CFO 1,000 $65.00 $65,000
11/14/2024 Paul J. Fribourg Director 157,000 $63.98 $10,045,534
11/18/2024 Paul J. Fribourg Director 153,000 $64.46 $9,862,777
11/19/2024 Paul J. Fribourg Director 77,800 $64.48 $5,016,181

