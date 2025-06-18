Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 29.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 1.73% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,606,843 worth of PSEC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:
PSEC — last trade: $3.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/24/2024
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|2,000,000
|$4.29
|$8,580,000
|03/11/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|2,000,000
|$4.32
|$8,640,000
|03/12/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|240,000
|$4.25
|$1,018,920
|03/14/2025
|William Gremp
|Director
|900
|$4.24
|$3,816
|03/13/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|240,000
|$4.20
|$1,009,104
|03/14/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|240,000
|$4.28
|$1,026,600
|03/17/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|240,000
|$4.30
|$1,033,104
|03/18/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|24,000
|$4.30
|$103,222
|03/18/2025
|William Gremp
|Director
|19,100
|$4.29
|$81,984
|03/19/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|24,000
|$4.30
|$103,130
|03/21/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|24,000
|$4.26
|$102,250
|03/24/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|24,000
|$4.24
|$101,681
|03/20/2025
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|24,000
|$4.28
|$102,667
