Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

June 18, 2025 — 09:40 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 29.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 1.73% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,606,843 worth of PSEC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $3.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/24/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,000,000 $4.29 $8,580,000
03/11/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,000,000 $4.32 $8,640,000
03/12/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.25 $1,018,920
03/14/2025 William Gremp Director 900 $4.24 $3,816
03/13/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.20 $1,009,104
03/14/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.28 $1,026,600
03/17/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.30 $1,033,104
03/18/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.30 $103,222
03/18/2025 William Gremp Director 19,100 $4.29 $81,984
03/19/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.30 $103,130
03/21/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.26 $102,250
03/24/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.24 $101,681
03/20/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.28 $102,667

