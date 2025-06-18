Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 29.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 1.73% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,606,843 worth of PSEC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $3.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/24/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,000,000 $4.29 $8,580,000 03/11/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,000,000 $4.32 $8,640,000 03/12/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.25 $1,018,920 03/14/2025 William Gremp Director 900 $4.24 $3,816 03/13/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.20 $1,009,104 03/14/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.28 $1,026,600 03/17/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 240,000 $4.30 $1,033,104 03/18/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.30 $103,222 03/18/2025 William Gremp Director 19,100 $4.29 $81,984 03/19/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.30 $103,130 03/21/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.26 $102,250 03/24/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.24 $101,681 03/20/2025 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 24,000 $4.28 $102,667

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 XLG Dividend History

 IPVA shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of NESR



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.