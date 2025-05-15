Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 28.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 3.78% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $55,757,975 worth of FSK, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:
FSK — last trade: $20.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/04/2024
|Elizabeth Sandler
|Director
|1,000
|$21.23
|$21,230
|12/05/2024
|Daniel Pietrzak
|Co-President and CIO
|5,000
|$21.31
|$106,550
|12/03/2024
|Brian Gerson
|Co-President
|5,000
|$22.08
|$110,395
And Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), the #17 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,365,963 worth of TRIN, which represents approximately 1.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN is detailed in the table below:
TRIN — last trade: $14.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2024
|Michael Zacharia
|Director
|5,560
|$14.34
|$79,744
|05/09/2025
|Kyle Steven Brown
|CEO, President and CIO
|3,513
|$14.22
|$49,955
