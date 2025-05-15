Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 28.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 3.78% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $55,757,975 worth of FSK, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $20.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/04/2024 Elizabeth Sandler Director 1,000 $21.23 $21,230 12/05/2024 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 5,000 $21.31 $106,550 12/03/2024 Brian Gerson Co-President 5,000 $22.08 $110,395

And Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), the #17 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,365,963 worth of TRIN, which represents approximately 1.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN is detailed in the table below:

TRIN — last trade: $14.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2024 Michael Zacharia Director 5,560 $14.34 $79,744 05/09/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,513 $14.22 $49,955

