Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 29.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), which makes up 1.19% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,301,634 worth of BBDC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC:
BBDC — last trade: $8.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/15/2024
|Stephen R. Byers
|Director
|14,915
|$9.92
|$147,972
|12/11/2024
|Matthew Freund
|President
|2,500
|$9.72
|$24,291
|12/11/2024
|Elizabeth A. Murray
|CFO and COO and PAO
|2,000
|$9.70
|$19,400
|12/13/2024
|Stephen R. Byers
|Director
|9,548
|$9.75
|$93,073
And Cion Investment Corporation (Symbol: CION), the #25 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,903,389 worth of CION, which represents approximately 0.77% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CION is detailed in the table below:
CION — last trade: $9.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2024
|Charlie Arestia
|See Remarks
|750
|$11.39
|$8,542
|11/12/2024
|Gregg A. Bresner
|President & CIO
|2,000
|$11.41
|$22,820
|11/15/2024
|Robert A. Breakstone
|Director
|1,000
|$11.34
|$11,340
|11/21/2024
|Stephen Roman
|CCO & Secretary
|435
|$11.53
|$5,016
|11/21/2024
|Michael A. Reisner
|Co-Chairman & Co-CEO
|437
|$11.44
|$4,999
|03/18/2025
|Eric A. Pinero
|Chief Legal Officer
|465
|$10.72
|$4,985
|03/17/2025
|Stephen Roman
|CCO & Secretary
|455
|$10.93
|$4,973
|03/17/2025
|Robert A. Breakstone
|Director
|500
|$11.05
|$5,525
|03/18/2025
|Peter I. Finlay
|Director
|250
|$10.76
|$2,690
|03/19/2025
|Gregg A. Bresner
|President & CIO
|3,000
|$10.81
|$32,420
|03/24/2025
|Robert A. Breakstone
|Director
|500
|$10.75
|$5,375
|03/28/2025
|Michael A. Reisner
|Co-Chairman & Co-CEO
|490
|$10.45
|$5,120
|04/01/2025
|Gregg A. Bresner
|President & CIO
|2,000
|$10.45
|$20,890
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding QCP
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPB
MAMA Next Earnings Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.