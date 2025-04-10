Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

April 10, 2025 — 09:50 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 29.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), which makes up 1.19% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,301,634 worth of BBDC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC:

BBDC — last trade: $8.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/15/2024 Stephen R. Byers Director 14,915 $9.92 $147,972
12/11/2024 Matthew Freund President 2,500 $9.72 $24,291
12/11/2024 Elizabeth A. Murray CFO and COO and PAO 2,000 $9.70 $19,400
12/13/2024 Stephen R. Byers Director 9,548 $9.75 $93,073

And Cion Investment Corporation (Symbol: CION), the #25 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,903,389 worth of CION, which represents approximately 0.77% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CION is detailed in the table below:

CION — last trade: $9.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2024 Charlie Arestia See Remarks 750 $11.39 $8,542
11/12/2024 Gregg A. Bresner President & CIO 2,000 $11.41 $22,820
11/15/2024 Robert A. Breakstone Director 1,000 $11.34 $11,340
11/21/2024 Stephen Roman CCO & Secretary 435 $11.53 $5,016
11/21/2024 Michael A. Reisner Co-Chairman & Co-CEO 437 $11.44 $4,999
03/18/2025 Eric A. Pinero Chief Legal Officer 465 $10.72 $4,985
03/17/2025 Stephen Roman CCO & Secretary 455 $10.93 $4,973
03/17/2025 Robert A. Breakstone Director 500 $11.05 $5,525
03/18/2025 Peter I. Finlay Director 250 $10.76 $2,690
03/19/2025 Gregg A. Bresner President & CIO 3,000 $10.81 $32,420
03/24/2025 Robert A. Breakstone Director 500 $10.75 $5,375
03/28/2025 Michael A. Reisner Co-Chairman & Co-CEO 490 $10.45 $5,120
04/01/2025 Gregg A. Bresner President & CIO 2,000 $10.45 $20,890

