Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 22.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 4.13% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,753,935 worth of GBDC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:

GBDC — last trade: $15.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.87 $594,600 08/21/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.87 $594,600 08/27/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/27/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/23/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/23/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.04 $601,400 08/28/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $15.04 $300,800 08/28/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 20,000 $15.04 $300,800 08/30/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $15.01 $600,200 08/30/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.01 $600,200 09/04/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.93 $597,000 09/04/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.93 $597,000 09/06/2024 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 40,000 $14.85 $593,800 09/06/2024 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $14.85 $593,800

And Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), the #10 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $35,153,346 worth of PSEC, which represents approximately 2.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC is detailed in the table below:

PSEC — last trade: $4.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,500,000 $5.17 $12,935,000 08/30/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.20 $25,996 09/03/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 750,000 $5.17 $3,877,500 09/03/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.23 $26,142 09/04/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 750,000 $5.23 $3,922,500 09/04/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.27 $26,350 09/05/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 218,957 $5.26 $1,151,283 09/05/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.25 $26,250 09/06/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 750,000 $5.26 $3,945,000 09/06/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.25 $26,250 09/09/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.33 $26,650 09/09/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 473,030 $5.30 $2,507,059 09/10/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.30 $26,500 09/10/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 95,477 $5.29 $505,073 09/12/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.35 $26,750 09/13/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.44 $27,200 09/16/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $5.50 $27,500 09/17/2024 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,500 $5.50 $13,750 11/12/2024 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 15,200 $4.29 $65,208 11/15/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 205,900 $4.40 $905,960 11/14/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.33 $21,635 11/14/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 1,000,000 $4.37 $4,370,000 11/15/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.38 $21,900 11/18/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 837,273 $4.47 $3,742,610 11/18/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.46 $22,295 11/19/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.50 $22,500 11/19/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 1,000,000 $4.63 $4,630,000 11/20/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 1,000,000 $4.59 $4,590,000 11/20/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.65 $23,245 11/21/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 1,000,000 $4.64 $4,640,000 11/21/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.60 $23,000 11/22/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 1,000,000 $4.78 $4,780,000 11/22/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.72 $23,596 11/25/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.83 $24,145 11/26/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.72 $23,576 11/27/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 210,000 $4.79 $1,005,858 11/29/2024 M. Grier Eliasek Chief Operating Officer 210,000 $4.81 $1,010,058 12/24/2024 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,000,000 $4.29 $8,580,000

