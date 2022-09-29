Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of XME

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) shows an impressive 25.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), which makes up 4.09% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $64,287,080 worth of EVA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVA:
EVA — last trade: $66.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2022
|John C. Bumgarner Jr.
|Director
|13,600
|$73.13
|$994,540
|06/23/2022
|John K. Keppler
|Chairman and CEO
|16,422
|$60.57
|$994,650
|06/23/2022
|Shai Even
|Exec VP & CFO
|4,300
|$58.85
|$253,055
|06/23/2022
|Thomas Meth
|President
|8,600
|$58.78
|$505,508
And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), the #23 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $43,398,588 worth of CMP, which represents approximately 2.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMP is detailed in the table below:
CMP — last trade: $38.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|5,000
|$42.98
|$214,890
|05/11/2022
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|2,500
|$43.81
|$109,525
|05/11/2022
|Lorin Crenshaw
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,893
|$43.20
|$124,978
|05/13/2022
|Amy Yoder
|Director
|250
|$42.36
|$10,590
|05/16/2022
|Lori A. Walker
|Director
|600
|$43.71
|$26,226
|06/15/2022
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|1,330
|$37.48
|$49,848
|06/15/2022
|Mary L. Frontczak
|Chief Legal & Admin. Officer
|1,000
|$37.03
|$37,030
|06/16/2022
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|5,000
|$33.41
|$167,050
|06/16/2022
|James D. Standen
|Chief Commercial Officer
|2,000
|$32.15
|$64,300
|06/17/2022
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|1,450
|$34.21
|$49,604
