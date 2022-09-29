Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of XME

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) shows an impressive 25.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), which makes up 4.09% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $64,287,080 worth of EVA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVA:

EVA — last trade: $66.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2022 John C. Bumgarner Jr. Director 13,600 $73.13 $994,540
06/23/2022 John K. Keppler Chairman and CEO 16,422 $60.57 $994,650
06/23/2022 Shai Even Exec VP & CFO 4,300 $58.85 $253,055
06/23/2022 Thomas Meth President 8,600 $58.78 $505,508

And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), the #23 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $43,398,588 worth of CMP, which represents approximately 2.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMP is detailed in the table below:

CMP — last trade: $38.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $42.98 $214,890
05/11/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 2,500 $43.81 $109,525
05/11/2022 Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer 2,893 $43.20 $124,978
05/13/2022 Amy Yoder Director 250 $42.36 $10,590
05/16/2022 Lori A. Walker Director 600 $43.71 $26,226
06/15/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,330 $37.48 $49,848
06/15/2022 Mary L. Frontczak Chief Legal & Admin. Officer 1,000 $37.03 $37,030
06/16/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $33.41 $167,050
06/16/2022 James D. Standen Chief Commercial Officer 2,000 $32.15 $64,300
06/17/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,450 $34.21 $49,604

