Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 22.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,244,424 worth of AWR, making it the #53 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AWR:
AWR — last trade: $69.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2023
|Thomas A. Eichelberger
|Director
|1,000
|$77.94
|$77,940
|11/10/2023
|Steven D. Davis
|Director
|1,000
|$77.90
|$77,899
|02/28/2024
|Thomas A. Eichelberger
|1,400
|$71.21
|$99,694
|03/05/2024
|Steven D. Davis
|750
|$71.39
|$53,542
