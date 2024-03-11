Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 21.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,593,647 worth of AWR, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AWR:

AWR — last trade: $72.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2023 Thomas A. Eichelberger Director 1,000 $77.94 $77,940 11/10/2023 Steven D. Davis Director 1,000 $77.90 $77,899 02/28/2024 Thomas A. Eichelberger 1,400 $71.21 $99,694 03/05/2024 Steven D. Davis 750 $71.39 $53,542

