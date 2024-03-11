News & Insights

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VPU

March 11, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 21.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,593,647 worth of AWR, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AWR:

AWR — last trade: $72.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2023 Thomas A. Eichelberger Director 1,000 $77.94 $77,940
11/10/2023 Steven D. Davis Director 1,000 $77.90 $77,899
02/28/2024 Thomas A. Eichelberger 1,400 $71.21 $99,694
03/05/2024 Steven D. Davis 750 $71.39 $53,542

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

