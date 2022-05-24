Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 22.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 12.33% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $949,839,209 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $72.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2022 Naren K. Gursahaney Director 2,000 $73.62 $147,249 01/28/2022 Rebecca J. Kujawa EVP, Finance & CFO 7,000 $71.83 $502,810

