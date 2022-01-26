Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 25.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,821,470 worth of CLR, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLR:
CLR — last trade: $53.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2021
|Harold Hamm
|Director
|261,709
|$41.99
|$10,988,120
|11/05/2021
|John T. McNabb II
|Director
|2,000
|$45.71
|$91,420
|11/09/2021
|Harold Hamm
|Director
|108,500
|$47.69
|$5,174,415
|11/16/2021
|Ellis L. McCain
|Director
|10,000
|$48.15
|$481,497
|12/03/2021
|Harold Hamm
|Director
|117,020
|$43.33
|$5,070,746
|12/02/2021
|Harold Hamm
|Director
|250,000
|$44.05
|$11,012,129
