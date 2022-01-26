Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VDE

BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 25.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,821,470 worth of CLR, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLR:

CLR — last trade: $53.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/15/2021 Harold Hamm Director 261,709 $41.99 $10,988,120
11/05/2021 John T. McNabb II Director 2,000 $45.71 $91,420
11/09/2021 Harold Hamm Director 108,500 $47.69 $5,174,415
11/16/2021 Ellis L. McCain Director 10,000 $48.15 $481,497
12/03/2021 Harold Hamm Director 117,020 $43.33 $5,070,746
12/02/2021 Harold Hamm Director 250,000 $44.05 $11,012,129

