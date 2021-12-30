Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 24.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,510,025 worth of REGI, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REGI:
REGI — last trade: $42.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2021
|Richard Craig Bealmear
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$55.32
|$55,320
|08/20/2021
|Peter John Martin Harding
|Director
|5,000
|$48.74
|$243,700
|08/24/2021
|Cynthia J. Warner
|President and CEO
|1,500
|$49.94
|$74,910
