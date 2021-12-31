Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 20.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.91% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,240,522 worth of EPD, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $21.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/30/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 6,000 $22.73 $136,375
08/26/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.19 $221,940
09/15/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.24 $222,377
09/20/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 23,300 $21.41 $498,825
09/21/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $21.69 $21,690
11/16/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.86 $228,632
12/28/2021 Carin Marcy Barth Director 5,000 $21.60 $108,000

And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #68 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $166,892 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:

GEL — last trade: $10.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2021 Grant E. Sims Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $8.38 $83,761
08/09/2021 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 29,000 $8.34 $241,860
08/10/2021 James E. Davison Director 26,896 $8.23 $221,423
08/20/2021 James E. Davison Director 25,000 $7.74 $193,500

