Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 20.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.91% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,240,522 worth of EPD, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $21.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/30/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|6,000
|$22.73
|$136,375
|08/26/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$22.19
|$221,940
|09/15/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$22.24
|$222,377
|09/20/2021
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|23,300
|$21.41
|$498,825
|09/21/2021
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|1,000
|$21.69
|$21,690
|11/16/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$22.86
|$228,632
|12/28/2021
|Carin Marcy Barth
|Director
|5,000
|$21.60
|$108,000
And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #68 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $166,892 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:
GEL — last trade: $10.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2021
|Grant E. Sims
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$8.38
|$83,761
|08/09/2021
|Edward T. Flynn
|President, Genesis Alkali, LLC
|29,000
|$8.34
|$241,860
|08/10/2021
|James E. Davison
|Director
|26,896
|$8.23
|$221,423
|08/20/2021
|James E. Davison
|Director
|25,000
|$7.74
|$193,500
