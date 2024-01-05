Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of TAN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 23.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 10.62% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $174,876,809 worth of ENPH, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:
ENPH — last trade: $118.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/14/2023
|Thurman J. Rodgers
|Director
|32,600
|$122.76
|$4,001,927
|11/16/2023
|Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman
|President & CEO
|1,118
|$90.23
|$100,873
