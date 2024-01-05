Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of TAN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 23.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 10.62% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $174,876,809 worth of ENPH, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:

ENPH — last trade: $118.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/14/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 32,600 $122.76 $4,001,927 11/16/2023 Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President & CEO 1,118 $90.23 $100,873

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CRL Videos

 SHI Historical Stock Prices

 CORT Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.