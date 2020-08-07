Markets
BRMK

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MORT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), which makes up 3.25% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,763,811 worth of BRMK, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRMK:

BRMK — last trade: $9.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2020 Kevin M. Luebbers Director 20,000 $6.59 $131,828
03/18/2020 Daniel J. Hirsch Director 20,000 $6.84 $136,900
03/19/2020 Linda Koa Chief Operating Officer 7,500 $6.73 $50,446
03/23/2020 Daniel J. Hirsch Director 10,000 $5.90 $58,955

And New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT), the #14 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,365,308 worth of NYMT, which represents approximately 2.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NYMT is detailed in the table below:

NYMT — last trade: $2.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 Kristine Rimando Nario-eng Chief Financial Officer 11,000 $5.40 $59,400
03/10/2020 Steven R. Mumma CEO 50,000 $5.46 $272,990
03/13/2020 Steven G. Norcutt Director 6,100 $4.09 $24,945
03/13/2020 Nathan R. Reese Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.22 $21,099
03/13/2020 Steven R. Mumma CEO 32,000 $4.02 $128,640
03/13/2020 Kristine Rimando Nario-eng Chief Financial Officer 7,500 $4.00 $30,000
03/13/2020 Jason T. Serrano President 60,000 $3.91 $234,759

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRMK NYMT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular