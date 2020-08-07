Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MORT

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), which makes up 3.25% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,763,811 worth of BRMK, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRMK:

BRMK — last trade: $9.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/18/2020 Kevin M. Luebbers Director 20,000 $6.59 $131,828 03/18/2020 Daniel J. Hirsch Director 20,000 $6.84 $136,900 03/19/2020 Linda Koa Chief Operating Officer 7,500 $6.73 $50,446 03/23/2020 Daniel J. Hirsch Director 10,000 $5.90 $58,955

And New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT), the #14 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,365,308 worth of NYMT, which represents approximately 2.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NYMT is detailed in the table below:

NYMT — last trade: $2.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 Kristine Rimando Nario-eng Chief Financial Officer 11,000 $5.40 $59,400 03/10/2020 Steven R. Mumma CEO 50,000 $5.46 $272,990 03/13/2020 Steven G. Norcutt Director 6,100 $4.09 $24,945 03/13/2020 Nathan R. Reese Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $4.22 $21,099 03/13/2020 Steven R. Mumma CEO 32,000 $4.02 $128,640 03/13/2020 Kristine Rimando Nario-eng Chief Financial Officer 7,500 $4.00 $30,000 03/13/2020 Jason T. Serrano President 60,000 $3.91 $234,759

