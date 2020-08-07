Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MORT

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), which makes up 3.25% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,763,811 worth of BRMK, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRMK:
BRMK — last trade: $9.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2020
|Kevin M. Luebbers
|Director
|20,000
|$6.59
|$131,828
|03/18/2020
|Daniel J. Hirsch
|Director
|20,000
|$6.84
|$136,900
|03/19/2020
|Linda Koa
|Chief Operating Officer
|7,500
|$6.73
|$50,446
|03/23/2020
|Daniel J. Hirsch
|Director
|10,000
|$5.90
|$58,955
And New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT), the #14 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,365,308 worth of NYMT, which represents approximately 2.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NYMT is detailed in the table below:
NYMT — last trade: $2.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|Kristine Rimando Nario-eng
|Chief Financial Officer
|11,000
|$5.40
|$59,400
|03/10/2020
|Steven R. Mumma
|CEO
|50,000
|$5.46
|$272,990
|03/13/2020
|Steven G. Norcutt
|Director
|6,100
|$4.09
|$24,945
|03/13/2020
|Nathan R. Reese
|Chief Operating Officer
|5,000
|$4.22
|$21,099
|03/13/2020
|Steven R. Mumma
|CEO
|32,000
|$4.02
|$128,640
|03/13/2020
|Kristine Rimando Nario-eng
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,500
|$4.00
|$30,000
|03/13/2020
|Jason T. Serrano
|President
|60,000
|$3.91
|$234,759
