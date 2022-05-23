Markets
ABR

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MORT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 21.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 5.00% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,651,298 worth of ABR, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $15.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/26/2021 William C. Green Director 2,450 $18.13 $44,420
03/16/2022 William C. Green Director 2,500 $17.47 $43,675
05/12/2022 Melvin F. Lazar Director 2,500 $16.39 $40,975

And Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), the #8 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,336,916 worth of HASI, which represents approximately 4.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HASI is detailed in the table below:

HASI — last trade: $37.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2022 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $37.18 $111,540
05/13/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 2,668 $37.41 $99,810

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABR HASI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular