Markets
OKE

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 8.57% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,945,841 worth of OKE, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:

OKE — last trade: $29.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/17/2019 Mark W. Helderman Director 6,094 $73.95 $450,657
03/09/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 12,700 $39.11 $496,741
03/13/2020 Walter S. Hulse III CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs 10,000 $28.05 $280,520
03/10/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 27,701 $36.03 $997,944
03/18/2020 Mark W. Helderman Director 30,000 $13.06 $391,788
03/18/2020 Gary David Parker Director 2,500 $16.50 $41,252
03/18/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 32,980 $14.85 $489,588
03/18/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 32,806 $14.99 $491,717
03/25/2020 Brian L. Derksen Director 8,700 $22.70 $197,527

And Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), the #26 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $158,810 worth of PSXP, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP is detailed in the table below:

PSXP — last trade: $41.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/22/2020 Mark Haney Director 1,640 $62.17 $101,967
01/22/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,640 $62.13 $101,901
03/12/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 15,000 $32.50 $487,562

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKE PSXP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular