Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPX

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 8.57% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,945,841 worth of OKE, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:
OKE — last trade: $29.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2019
|Mark W. Helderman
|Director
|6,094
|$73.95
|$450,657
|03/09/2020
|John William Gibson
|OKE Chairman of the Board
|12,700
|$39.11
|$496,741
|03/13/2020
|Walter S. Hulse III
|CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs
|10,000
|$28.05
|$280,520
|03/10/2020
|Terry K. Spencer
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|27,701
|$36.03
|$997,944
|03/18/2020
|Mark W. Helderman
|Director
|30,000
|$13.06
|$391,788
|03/18/2020
|Gary David Parker
|Director
|2,500
|$16.50
|$41,252
|03/18/2020
|John William Gibson
|OKE Chairman of the Board
|32,980
|$14.85
|$489,588
|03/18/2020
|Terry K. Spencer
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|32,806
|$14.99
|$491,717
|03/25/2020
|Brian L. Derksen
|Director
|8,700
|$22.70
|$197,527
And Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), the #26 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $158,810 worth of PSXP, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP is detailed in the table below:
PSXP — last trade: $41.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/22/2020
|Mark Haney
|Director
|1,640
|$62.17
|$101,967
|01/22/2020
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|1,640
|$62.13
|$101,901
|03/12/2020
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|15,000
|$32.50
|$487,562
