Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPX

EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), which makes up 0.81% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $627,207 worth of ENLC, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENLC:
ENLC — last trade: $5.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Barry E. Davis
|Chairman and CEO
|136,700
|$7.32
|$1,000,831
|08/12/2019
|Kyle D. Vann
|Director
|20,000
|$7.43
|$148,700
|11/20/2019
|Kyle D. Vann
|Director
|10,000
|$4.87
|$48,700
