Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPX

EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), which makes up 0.81% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $627,207 worth of ENLC, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENLC:

ENLC — last trade: $5.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2019 Barry E. Davis Chairman and CEO 136,700 $7.32 $1,000,831 08/12/2019 Kyle D. Vann Director 20,000 $7.43 $148,700 11/20/2019 Kyle D. Vann Director 10,000 $4.87 $48,700

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.