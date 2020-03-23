Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPA

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), which makes up 4.35% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,975,421 worth of PAA, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PAA:
PAA — last trade: $5.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Harry N. Pefanis
|President & CCO
|30,000
|$14.16
|$424,812
|03/12/2020
|Harry N. Pefanis
|President & CCO
|20,000
|$6.96
|$139,270
|03/16/2020
|Willie CW Chiang
|Chairman and CEO
|45,400
|$5.45
|$247,530
|03/13/2020
|Jeremy L. Goebel
|EVP - Commercial
|3,000
|$6.66
|$19,990
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.