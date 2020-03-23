Markets
PAA

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPA

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), which makes up 4.35% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,975,421 worth of PAA, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PAA:

PAA — last trade: $5.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Harry N. Pefanis President & CCO 30,000 $14.16 $424,812
03/12/2020 Harry N. Pefanis President & CCO 20,000 $6.96 $139,270
03/16/2020 Willie CW Chiang Chairman and CEO 45,400 $5.45 $247,530
03/13/2020 Jeremy L. Goebel EVP - Commercial 3,000 $6.66 $19,990

