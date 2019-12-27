Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPA

NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), which makes up 3.33% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,303,189 worth of NS, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NS:
NS — last trade: $26.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2019
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|527,426
|$28.44
|$14,999,995
|12/23/2019
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|1,500
|$26.19
|$39,285
