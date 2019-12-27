Markets
NS

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), which makes up 3.33% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,303,189 worth of NS, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NS:

NS — last trade: $26.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/25/2019 William E. Greehey Director 527,426 $28.44 $14,999,995
12/23/2019 Dan J. Hill Director 1,500 $26.19 $39,285

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular