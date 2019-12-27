Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MLPA

NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), which makes up 3.33% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,303,189 worth of NS, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NS:

NS — last trade: $26.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2019 William E. Greehey Director 527,426 $28.44 $14,999,995 12/23/2019 Dan J. Hill Director 1,500 $26.19 $39,285

