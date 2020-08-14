Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MDYV

Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE), which makes up 0.61% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,016,552 worth of LOPE, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOPE:
LOPE — last trade: $96.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2020
|William Stan Meyer
|Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$81.44
|$81,440
|02/24/2020
|Brian E. Mueller
|CEO
|1,000
|$81.44
|$81,440
|02/24/2020
|Daniel E. Bachus
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$81.85
|$81,850
|02/25/2020
|Jack A. Henry
|Director
|200
|$82.71
|$16,542
And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #58 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,508,465 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:
AMG — last trade: $72.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/18/2020
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$83.13
|$831,300
|02/20/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|2,500
|$87.67
|$219,175
|02/25/2020
|Samuel T. Byrne
|Director
|5,000
|$85.13
|$425,651
|03/02/2020
|Thomas M. Wojcik
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,350
|$75.00
|$101,250
|03/03/2020
|Hugh Cutler
|EVP, Global Distribution
|1,710
|$71.67
|$122,556
|03/12/2020
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$53.12
|$531,200
|03/13/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|1,000
|$54.51
|$54,510
|05/01/2020
|Reuben Jeffery III
|Director
|10,000
|$65.21
|$652,100
|05/13/2020
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$59.26
|$592,600
|06/10/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|1,000
|$77.94
|$77,940
