Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of MDYV

Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE), which makes up 0.61% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,016,552 worth of LOPE, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOPE:

LOPE — last trade: $96.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2020 William Stan Meyer Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $81.44 $81,440 02/24/2020 Brian E. Mueller CEO 1,000 $81.44 $81,440 02/24/2020 Daniel E. Bachus Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $81.85 $81,850 02/25/2020 Jack A. Henry Director 200 $82.71 $16,542

And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #58 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,508,465 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:

AMG — last trade: $72.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/18/2020 Jay C. Horgen President and CEO 10,000 $83.13 $831,300 02/20/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 2,500 $87.67 $219,175 02/25/2020 Samuel T. Byrne Director 5,000 $85.13 $425,651 03/02/2020 Thomas M. Wojcik Chief Financial Officer 1,350 $75.00 $101,250 03/03/2020 Hugh Cutler EVP, Global Distribution 1,710 $71.67 $122,556 03/12/2020 Jay C. Horgen President and CEO 10,000 $53.12 $531,200 03/13/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 1,000 $54.51 $54,510 05/01/2020 Reuben Jeffery III Director 10,000 $65.21 $652,100 05/13/2020 Jay C. Horgen President and CEO 10,000 $59.26 $592,600 06/10/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 1,000 $77.94 $77,940

