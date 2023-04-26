News & Insights

Markets
CFR

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of KBWR

April 26, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 28.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), which makes up 4.06% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,335,497 worth of CFR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFR:

CFR — last trade: $100.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 Phillip D. Green Chairman and CEO 9,500 $106.59 $1,012,622
03/13/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $107.00 $214,000
03/15/2023 Candace K. Wolfshohl GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment 700 $108.28 $75,796
03/13/2023 Carol Jean Severyn GEVP and Chief Risk Officer 1,500 $107.30 $160,950
03/13/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $108.08 $540,425

And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #34 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $960,998 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 1.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:

CVBF — last trade: $14.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 Richard H. Wohl EVP & General Counsel 1,000 $21.00 $21,000
03/10/2023 David A. Brager President & CEO 1,000 $21.18 $21,180
03/10/2023 David C. Harvey EVP Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $21.60 $21,596
03/10/2023 E. Allen Nicholson EVP & CFO 1,000 $21.49 $21,486
03/13/2023 Jane Olvera Director 1,200 $18.08 $21,695

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 IYH Dividend History
 UCO Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFR
CVBF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.