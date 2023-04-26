Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of KBWR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 28.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), which makes up 4.06% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,335,497 worth of CFR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFR:

CFR — last trade: $100.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Phillip D. Green Chairman and CEO 9,500 $106.59 $1,012,622 03/13/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $107.00 $214,000 03/15/2023 Candace K. Wolfshohl GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment 700 $108.28 $75,796 03/13/2023 Carol Jean Severyn GEVP and Chief Risk Officer 1,500 $107.30 $160,950 03/13/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $108.08 $540,425

And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #34 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $960,998 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 1.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:

CVBF — last trade: $14.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Richard H. Wohl EVP & General Counsel 1,000 $21.00 $21,000 03/10/2023 David A. Brager President & CEO 1,000 $21.18 $21,180 03/10/2023 David C. Harvey EVP Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $21.60 $21,596 03/10/2023 E. Allen Nicholson EVP & CFO 1,000 $21.49 $21,486 03/13/2023 Jane Olvera Director 1,200 $18.08 $21,695

