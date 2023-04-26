Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of KBWR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 28.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), which makes up 4.06% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,335,497 worth of CFR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFR:
CFR — last trade: $100.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Phillip D. Green
|Chairman and CEO
|9,500
|$106.59
|$1,012,622
|03/13/2023
|Howard Willome John
|Director
|2,000
|$107.00
|$214,000
|03/15/2023
|Candace K. Wolfshohl
|GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment
|700
|$108.28
|$75,796
|03/13/2023
|Carol Jean Severyn
|GEVP and Chief Risk Officer
|1,500
|$107.30
|$160,950
|03/13/2023
|Chris Avery
|Director
|5,000
|$108.08
|$540,425
And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #34 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $960,998 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 1.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:
CVBF — last trade: $14.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Richard H. Wohl
|EVP & General Counsel
|1,000
|$21.00
|$21,000
|03/10/2023
|David A. Brager
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$21.18
|$21,180
|03/10/2023
|David C. Harvey
|EVP Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$21.60
|$21,596
|03/10/2023
|E. Allen Nicholson
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$21.49
|$21,486
|03/13/2023
|Jane Olvera
|Director
|1,200
|$18.08
|$21,695
