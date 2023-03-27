Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of KBWR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 32.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), which makes up 3.46% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,811,572 worth of BOKF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF:
BOKF — last trade: $84.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Stanley A. Lybarger
|Director
|2,940
|$85.28
|$250,726
|03/15/2023
|Alan S. Armstrong
|Director
|1,500
|$87.07
|$130,602
And Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), the #10 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,204,813 worth of GBCI, which represents approximately 2.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GBCI is detailed in the table below:
GBCI — last trade: $42.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Craig A. Langel
|Director
|5,000
|$40.21
|$201,062
|03/10/2023
|Randall M. Chesler
|PRESIDENT/CEO
|2,500
|$39.19
|$97,975
|03/13/2023
|Ron J. Copher
|EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO
|2,578
|$38.74
|$99,861
