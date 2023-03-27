Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of KBWR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 32.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), which makes up 3.46% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,811,572 worth of BOKF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF:

BOKF — last trade: $84.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Stanley A. Lybarger Director 2,940 $85.28 $250,726 03/15/2023 Alan S. Armstrong Director 1,500 $87.07 $130,602

And Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), the #10 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,204,813 worth of GBCI, which represents approximately 2.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GBCI is detailed in the table below:

GBCI — last trade: $42.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Craig A. Langel Director 5,000 $40.21 $201,062 03/10/2023 Randall M. Chesler PRESIDENT/CEO 2,500 $39.19 $97,975 03/13/2023 Ron J. Copher EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO 2,578 $38.74 $99,861

