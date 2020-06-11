Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of JKF

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), which makes up 1.00% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,763,861 worth of CB, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CB:
CB — last trade: $130.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Theodore Shasta
|Director
|2,000
|$116.53
|$233,060
|03/17/2020
|Theodore Shasta
|Director
|2,000
|$99.74
|$199,480
|05/01/2020
|Robert W. Scully
|Director
|9,750
|$102.40
|$998,400
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), the #49 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,161,162 worth of GM, which represents approximately 0.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GM is detailed in the table below:
GM — last trade: $28.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Theodore M. Solso
|Director
|1,561
|$32.02
|$49,983
|03/25/2020
|Matthew Tsien
|Executive Vice President
|22,400
|$22.97
|$514,528
|05/12/2020
|Patricia F. Russo
|Director
|12,700
|$23.18
|$294,386
|05/29/2020
|Julian G. Blissett
|Executive Vice President
|9,300
|$26.00
|$241,800
