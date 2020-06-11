Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of JKF

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), which makes up 1.00% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,763,861 worth of CB, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CB:

CB — last trade: $130.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Theodore Shasta Director 2,000 $116.53 $233,060
03/17/2020 Theodore Shasta Director 2,000 $99.74 $199,480
05/01/2020 Robert W. Scully Director 9,750 $102.40 $998,400

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), the #49 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,161,162 worth of GM, which represents approximately 0.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GM is detailed in the table below:

GM — last trade: $28.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Theodore M. Solso Director 1,561 $32.02 $49,983
03/25/2020 Matthew Tsien Executive Vice President 22,400 $22.97 $514,528
05/12/2020 Patricia F. Russo Director 12,700 $23.18 $294,386
05/29/2020 Julian G. Blissett Executive Vice President 9,300 $26.00 $241,800

