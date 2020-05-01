Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of JKF

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), which makes up 0.57% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,604,976 worth of AFL, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AFL:
AFL — last trade: $37.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2019
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$54.08
|$54,080
|03/23/2020
|Frederick John Crawford
|President & COO
|25,000
|$26.29
|$657,340
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.