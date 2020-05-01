Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of JKF

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), which makes up 0.57% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,604,976 worth of AFL, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AFL:

AFL — last trade: $37.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2019 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $54.08 $54,080 03/23/2020 Frederick John Crawford President & COO 25,000 $26.29 $657,340

