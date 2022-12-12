Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of HYIN

December 12, 2022 — 09:55 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 20.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), which makes up 3.15% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $303,474 worth of MFA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MFA:

MFA — last trade: $11.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/14/2022 Stephen D. Yarad Chief Financial Officer 2,275 $10.80 $24,570
09/15/2022 Bryan Wulfsohn SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr 3,000 $10.75 $32,250
09/14/2022 Craig L. Knutson CEO and President 2,471 $10.81 $26,712
09/14/2022 Robin Josephs Director 2,350 $10.67 $25,074

