Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of HYIN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 20.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), which makes up 3.15% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $303,474 worth of MFA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MFA:
MFA — last trade: $11.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/14/2022
|Stephen D. Yarad
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,275
|$10.80
|$24,570
|09/15/2022
|Bryan Wulfsohn
|SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr
|3,000
|$10.75
|$32,250
|09/14/2022
|Craig L. Knutson
|CEO and President
|2,471
|$10.81
|$26,712
|09/14/2022
|Robin Josephs
|Director
|2,350
|$10.67
|$25,074
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
GHC Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of WFT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.