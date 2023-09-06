News & Insights

Markets
RNST

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FYT

September 06, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 20.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), which makes up 0.49% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $851,943 worth of RNST, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RNST:

RNST — last trade: $27.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/07/2023 Neal A. Holland Jr. Director 500 $30.00 $15,000
05/03/2023 John Foy Director 3,000 $25.95 $77,850
05/10/2023 Curtis J. Perry EVP 10,000 $24.45 $244,495

And WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), the #80 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $830,735 worth of WSBC, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC is detailed in the table below:

WSBC — last trade: $25.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2023 Denise H. Knouse-snyder Director 500 $21.45 $10,727
05/08/2023 Robert J. Fitzsimmons Director 9,500 $22.79 $216,505
05/08/2023 Robert J. Fitzsimmons Director 15,500 $23.10 $358,121
05/09/2023 Jeffrey H. Jackson SEVP & COO 5,000 $22.34 $111,688
05/19/2023 Scott A. Love EVP - Wealth Management 1,000 $24.40 $24,403
06/08/2023 Gregory S. Proctor Jr. Director 3,500 $28.08 $98,268

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By George Soros
 Coca-Cola Technical Analysis
 JUNO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNST
WSBC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.