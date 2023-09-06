Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 20.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), which makes up 0.49% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $851,943 worth of RNST, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RNST:
RNST — last trade: $27.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/07/2023
|Neal A. Holland Jr.
|Director
|500
|$30.00
|$15,000
|05/03/2023
|John Foy
|Director
|3,000
|$25.95
|$77,850
|05/10/2023
|Curtis J. Perry
|EVP
|10,000
|$24.45
|$244,495
And WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), the #80 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $830,735 worth of WSBC, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC is detailed in the table below:
WSBC — last trade: $25.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Denise H. Knouse-snyder
|Director
|500
|$21.45
|$10,727
|05/08/2023
|Robert J. Fitzsimmons
|Director
|9,500
|$22.79
|$216,505
|05/08/2023
|Robert J. Fitzsimmons
|Director
|15,500
|$23.10
|$358,121
|05/09/2023
|Jeffrey H. Jackson
|SEVP & COO
|5,000
|$22.34
|$111,688
|05/19/2023
|Scott A. Love
|EVP - Wealth Management
|1,000
|$24.40
|$24,403
|06/08/2023
|Gregory S. Proctor Jr.
|Director
|3,500
|$28.08
|$98,268
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By George Soros
Coca-Cola Technical Analysis
JUNO Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.