Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 20.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), which makes up 0.49% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $851,943 worth of RNST, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RNST:

RNST — last trade: $27.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/07/2023 Neal A. Holland Jr. Director 500 $30.00 $15,000 05/03/2023 John Foy Director 3,000 $25.95 $77,850 05/10/2023 Curtis J. Perry EVP 10,000 $24.45 $244,495

And WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), the #80 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $830,735 worth of WSBC, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC is detailed in the table below:

WSBC — last trade: $25.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2023 Denise H. Knouse-snyder Director 500 $21.45 $10,727 05/08/2023 Robert J. Fitzsimmons Director 9,500 $22.79 $216,505 05/08/2023 Robert J. Fitzsimmons Director 15,500 $23.10 $358,121 05/09/2023 Jeffrey H. Jackson SEVP & COO 5,000 $22.34 $111,688 05/19/2023 Scott A. Love EVP - Wealth Management 1,000 $24.40 $24,403 06/08/2023 Gregory S. Proctor Jr. Director 3,500 $28.08 $98,268

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By George Soros

 Coca-Cola Technical Analysis

 JUNO Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.