Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FYT

July 25, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 23.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), which makes up 0.54% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $915,425 worth of RNST, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RNST:

RNST — last trade: $30.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/07/2023 Neal A. Holland Jr. Director 500 $30.00 $15,000
05/03/2023 John Foy Director 3,000 $25.95 $77,850
05/10/2023 Curtis J. Perry EVP 10,000 $24.45 $244,495

And Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), the #105 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $701,947 worth of IBTX, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IBTX is detailed in the table below:

IBTX — last trade: $42.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2023 William E. Fair Director 2,000 $30.56 $61,120
05/04/2023 Paul B. Langdale EVP, Chief Financial Officer 500 $29.74 $14,870
05/04/2023 David R. Brooks Chairman and CEO 5,000 $30.36 $151,800
05/05/2023 Daniel W. Brooks Vice Chairman 3,000 $32.09 $96,270
05/08/2023 Michael B. Hobbs EVP, President and COO 2,400 $31.33 $75,192
05/08/2023 Brenda K. Montgomery EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 650 $31.25 $20,312
05/04/2023 James P. Tippit EVP, Corporate Responsibility 498 $30.75 $15,314
05/11/2023 Paul B. Langdale EVP, Chief Financial Officer 500 $29.84 $14,920

