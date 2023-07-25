Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 23.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), which makes up 0.54% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $915,425 worth of RNST, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RNST:
RNST — last trade: $30.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/07/2023
|Neal A. Holland Jr.
|Director
|500
|$30.00
|$15,000
|05/03/2023
|John Foy
|Director
|3,000
|$25.95
|$77,850
|05/10/2023
|Curtis J. Perry
|EVP
|10,000
|$24.45
|$244,495
And Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), the #105 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $701,947 worth of IBTX, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IBTX is detailed in the table below:
IBTX — last trade: $42.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|William E. Fair
|Director
|2,000
|$30.56
|$61,120
|05/04/2023
|Paul B. Langdale
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|500
|$29.74
|$14,870
|05/04/2023
|David R. Brooks
|Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$30.36
|$151,800
|05/05/2023
|Daniel W. Brooks
|Vice Chairman
|3,000
|$32.09
|$96,270
|05/08/2023
|Michael B. Hobbs
|EVP, President and COO
|2,400
|$31.33
|$75,192
|05/08/2023
|Brenda K. Montgomery
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|650
|$31.25
|$20,312
|05/04/2023
|James P. Tippit
|EVP, Corporate Responsibility
|498
|$30.75
|$15,314
|05/11/2023
|Paul B. Langdale
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|500
|$29.84
|$14,920
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
SGYP Price Target
OOMA shares outstanding history
Funds Holding EDMC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.